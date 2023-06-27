GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Fire Prevention is warning against using sparklers around the Fourth of July holiday. State Fire Administrator James Cable said over 11,000 people are injured every year for firework related injuries.

“Statistically the majority of the injuries happen around this time of the year, the week or two just before and just after July Fourth, about 75 percent of fireworks-related injuries occur during that period so it’s important that people be safe,” Cable said. “We want people to celebrate July fourth with their family and friends but we want them to be safe.”

This year, they’re hoping to prevent danger by encouraging people to attend public demonstrations or use alternatives to sparklers.

“There are other ways you can get kids involved with glow sticks, arts and crafts projects, those kinds of things,” Cable said. “The safest thing to do is to leave the fireworks to the professionals and really encourage folks to attend the professional events near them.”

Most fireworks are illegal in New York State and sparkling devices are illegal in Albany and Schenectady counties. For people residing in areas where it is legal, Cable recommends safety tips, including keeping sparklers away from children.

“Sparklers themselves account for about 30-percent of fireworks-related injuries, sparklers burn at 1200 degrees or more,” Cable said. “You don’t let kids play with fire throughout the year and we shouldn’t let them do it on July Fourth.”