NYS Office of Children and Family Services respond to comptroller report on late contracts with non-profits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A report released Monday, June 1 from the New York State Comptroller’s Office regarding the late filing of state agency contracts with non-profit organizations, said the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) paid out the highest amount of interest fees associated with late contracts.

OCFS paid out $32,393 in interest fees, which equaled 66% of $48,792, the total amount state agencies spent on fees. News10 ABC reached out to OCFS for comment and the agency sent the following response.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services strives to initiate all contracts in a timely manner. OCFS has the second-highest number of not-for-profit contracts of any state agency. Due to the complexity of the state contracting process, there are multiple approval steps, which can delay the execution of an approved contract. OCFS provides technical assistance and support to the non-profit contractors throughout the process as they establish programs and services. NYS Office of Children and Family Services

