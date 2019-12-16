NYS Office for the Aging launches new website

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) unveiled its new website on Monday. It features improved design, navigation, search functions, and accessibility from virtually any device. NYSOFA’s new website offers a much easier way for older New Yorkers and their families to easily connect to information and services.

According to Pew Research, 73 percent of adults over the age of 65 use the internet as do 88 percent of people between the ages of 50 and 64. 53 percent of people over the age of 65 use a smartphone.

In response to the growing number of smartphone users, New York State launched the statewide Aging Services mobile app, which provides easily accessible material about benefits, programs, and services, including information regarding health and wellness, housing, and transportation options. The free app is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.