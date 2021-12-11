NYS offers free snowmobile safety certificate course

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the New York State Office of Parks will be offering the NYS Snowmobile Safety Course. The minimum requirement for students to enroll must be 10 years of age at the time of the class.

The two-day course will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, and Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department on North School Street. Officials say students are required to attend both dates (all 8 hours) and pass a final exam to obtain a safety certificate.

This course is offered at no cost to the public. Food is not provided, however, students are encouraged to bring a snack. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To register please call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.