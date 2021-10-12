NYS museum association receives funding to create virtual series on democracy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum Association of New York (MANY) has received funding to create a virtual series about democracy. The association received almost $50K to produce Museums Support Democracy, a series of six virtual programs.

The funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan. The programs will be created in partnership with Museum Hue.

The series will explore museums and civil rights, visual and performative protest, environmental justice, healing historical legacies, ethical collections, and multiplying interpretive lenses. Each topic will be presented and discussed by museum professionals from several different locations and disciplines.

“We are honored to be able to share the exceptional work being done in museums who work with communities, audiences, and stakeholders to promote democracy,” said MANY Executive Director Erika Sanger.

This is the second MANY virtual program series produced in partnership with Museum Hue. In 2020, “Essential Work in the Cultural Field,” a five-part virtual discussion series, featured museums working with their communities to address needs exacerbated by the national health and economic crisis.

Museums Support Democracy programs will be held January 2022 through March 2022. Registration in advance is required.