ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The New York State Association of Counties said more needs to be done by the federal government when it comes to the migrant crisis.

“The current situation is failing,” said Steven Acquario, Executive Director of the New York State Association of Counties.

This comes after Governor Hochul sent a letter to President Biden on Friday requesting FEMA to direct the Department of Defense and the National Park Service to help construct and operate temporary shelters on federal land. According to the letter, the governor anticipates several thousand asylum seekers to arrive in New York City every week.

“I have not heard a response back, but I’ll be speaking with them again, and again and again,” said Hochul at a press conference on Monday.

The association of counties would like the federal government to declare a federal state of emergency as well as to reform a waiting period for work authorization, something Hochul supports.

“If they would simply allow these individuals to to have a sooner path to work authorization 30 days instead of waiting the 150. It would be a game changer.”

According to the association, New York City is at capacity and has already spent over $1 billion to help aslylm seekers. The state provided another billion.

“The counties are not being asked to pay for this,” explained Hochul.” They’re being asked for us to find space and create a welcoming environment for these individuals.”

Some counties such as Oneida county say they don’t have space.

“It’s not an issue of being inhumane. It’s not an issue of being insensitive regarding any other aspect. We are at capacity as well,” said Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive.

The association is calling on the federal government to immediately release funds to states impacted the most by this crisis.