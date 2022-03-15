ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– With the average price of gas now $4.45 per gallon in New York State, many lawmakers on both sides of the isle and in both houses continue to push for the state’s gas tax to be suspended. This year, the New York State Senate included it in their one-house budget.

“It’s important,” said Senate Majority Leader, Andrea-Stewart Cousins.” Obviously we talk about the kitchen table issues. Clearly what is happening at the gas pumps and stuff is something that everyone is reeling from. So we wanted to begin the discussion about how we can relieve people from what is going on at these pumps and so I would like to see some version in our final budget to acknowledge at least the pain people are feeling at the pump.”

While it’s included in the Senate’s budget, it’s not in the Assembly’s.

“No relief in the Assembly one-house budget,” said Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.” As far as suspension of gas tax or sales tax or anything. It’s just more spending.”

However, Speaker Carl Heastie said he is not opposed to having conversations about suspending it. Governor Hochul said she’s looking at the issue as well, adding that this is a conversation that needs to be had in a robust way next week.

When asked about the state budget being on time, Stewart-Cousins stated, “We are starting serious discussions today about how we can get it across the finish line in a timely manner.”