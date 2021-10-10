NYS lawmakers call for an end to predatory court fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 13, Wednesday, NYS Lawmakers with other elected officials alongside advocates will call for the passage of Bill No. S3979C, before the NYS Senate hearing to discuss the importance of ending predatory court fees.

New York must put an end to the state’s dangerous reliance on court fees to a regressive revenue source Officials say, that traps millions of low-income residents in a vicious cycle of debt and punishment.

State legislators and advocates for the passage of the Bill would eliminate New York’s court parole & probation fees, mandatory minimum fines, incarceration on the basis of unpaid fines and fees, and garnishment of commissary accounts Officials said.

