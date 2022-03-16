ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today has announced New York State landmarks will be lit in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Attacks. The landmarks will be lit purple In support of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community (AAPI ) on March 16.

Officials said purple has been chosen to recognize the interchange of harm, mental health, and violence. In addition to bringing awareness to the recent increase in hate crimes, the AAPI community has faced.

“New York stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the AAPI community, who have faced an unacceptable onslaught of violence and hate in recent years,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud that New York State has thriving, vibrant, and diverse communities of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and will continue our efforts to ensure every community is safe.”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of one-year anniversary of Atlanta Spa Attacks include: