NYS landmarks lit pink, white, blue in honor of Transgender Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, twelve landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue, in remembrance of Transgender people nationwide. Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) honors the memory of the transgender community of lives that have been lost to acts of anti-transgender violence.

TDOR began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. Since Rita Hester’s death, the vigil has become an annual day of observance to commemorate all transgender people lost to violence.

“Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance Include:

One World Trade Center

Govenor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY building

State Education building

Alfred E. Smith State office building

Stae Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The Franklin D. Roosevelt, mid-hudson bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square viaduct

Albany International Airport gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic jumping complex

MTA LIRR – East end gateway at Penn Station

As part of the importance of this tradition people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces. Vigils are typically hosted by local transgender advocates or LGBTQ organizations.