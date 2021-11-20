NYS landmarks lit pink, white, blue in honor of Transgender Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, twelve landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue, in remembrance of Transgender people nationwide. Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) honors the memory of the transgender community of lives that have been lost to acts of anti-transgender violence.
TDOR began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. Since Rita Hester’s death, the vigil has become an annual day of observance to commemorate all transgender people lost to violence.
The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Veteran’s Day Include:
- One World Trade Center
- Govenor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY building
- State Education building
- Alfred E. Smith State office building
- Stae Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- The Franklin D. Roosevelt, mid-hudson bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square viaduct
- Albany International Airport gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic jumping complex
- MTA LIRR – East end gateway at Penn Station
As part of the importance of this tradition people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise visibility for transgender people and address issues the community faces. Vigils are typically hosted by local transgender advocates or LGBTQ organizations.