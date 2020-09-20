NYS landmarks lit blue in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Gov. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit blue in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include:
- One World Trade Center
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct,
- H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Olympic Jumping Complex
- New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center
- New York State Education Department Building
- Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge
Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color.
Governor Cuomo said in a statement,
As we mourn the loss of one of America’s most prominent and inspiring jurists, New York State will take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her precedent-shattering contributions to gender equity, civil rights and jurisprudence. In honor of Justice Ginsburg, I am directing landmarks throughout our state to be lit blue, the color of justice. New Yorkers from all walks of life should reflect on the life of Justice Ginsburg and remember all that she did for our nation as we view these beautifully lit monuments tonight.”
