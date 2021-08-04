NYS hunting and trapping licenses on sale now

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that hunting and trapping licenses for the 2021-2022 seasons are on sale now.

The DEC also announced that Deer Management Permits are going on sale and kids aged 12 and 13 can hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in upstate counties that have passed a local law and ‘opted in’ to participate.

“Hunting is a longstanding tradition for many and an estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy the sport each year. The upcoming, expanded hunting seasons bring even greater excitement and opportunities to encourage greater participation in the sport,” said Commissioner Seggos. “As always, DEC encourages hunters to plan ahead, get outdoors responsibly, and follow the principles of hunter safety.”

For more information about the upcoming season and to register for a license, go to the DEC website.