ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Tuesday, New York State is remembered the brave men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty at the 25th annual Fallen Firefighters Ceremony. An additional 11 names will be added to the memorial. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige was at the ceremony and spoke with several people who attended.

“What I’d like to say is that we mourn with everybody, and we hurt and it’s not something that we ever get over,” said Captain Executive Officer Roy Cotignola, honoring Vincent Malveaux, a 31-year old who died during training at the FDNY Training Academy. Cotignola says it takes a certain kind of person to sign up for the job, “It’s having heart and a desire to do the job, it requires compassion for people so these are attributes I think of most firefighters.”

Multiple prayers were said during the ceremony by members of Homeland Security & Emergency Services as well as Fire Prevention and Control. Folded flags were respectfully distributed to family members who lost their loved ones.

“At any hour of the day, at the height of a global pandemic and in our state and nation’s darkest day, they showed up. When COVID-19 cases soared and the rest of us were told to stay home and stay safe, our emergency responders were not afforded that luxury. They risked their lives to honor their commitment to their communities,” said State Fire Administrator, James Cable.

One family, remembering their grandfather, Stanley May who passed away in 2007, “We were both really young when he passed, but I think if he was still here today like he would definitely would love all of this happening cause he was very big in the community with like the fire department and stuff like that and definitely genuinely loved everyone around him,” said Casey Rhine.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado paying tribute to family members, “11 fallen firefighters, individuals who put their lives on the line every single day for the betterment of the community, for the betterment of their fellow neighbors, for the state, and it’s incumbent upon us to always make sure we lift them up, you know they give their lives for the greater good.”