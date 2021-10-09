NYS history month virtual and onsite field trips at Schoharie Crossing

FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Schoharie Crossing’s State Historic Site will be offering programs during the month of October in recognition of New York States’ amazing history, which will provide online presentations twice a week as well as onsite tours and “virtual” field trips.

The New York’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) helps communities identify with the preservation of their historic, archeological, and cultural resources.

The SHPO works with local municipalities of governments, the public, along educational and not-for-profit organizations to raise awareness of the historic preservation of New York’s unique history and to encourage heritage tourism and community revitalization.

Programs administered are authorized by both the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and the New York State Historic Preservation Act of 1980.

All online programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are offered for free via the online platform, WebEx. The links for these programs go live at 6:20 p.m. and can be found on our Facebook or NYS Parks Website. There are no tickets to purchase and no need to pre-register.

Calender of events:

For information about this program series, please call the Visitor Center at (518) 829-7516, email SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov, or visiting our Parks web page.