NYS Health Dept. eliminates religious exemption for health care workers avoiding vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has eliminated the religious exemption for health care workers statewide who do not want to get vaccines.

The decision was unanimous.

The department of health also established a deadline that all hospitals and nursing homes must require their employees to be fully vaccinated, with the first dose received no later than September 27.

“Years back, when they mandated Measles vaccination, they did so in the absence of any religious exemptions,” said Steven Hanks, St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Clinical Officer. “They felt that the public health outweighed the religious rights. I don’t believe we’re going to see a huge exodus of staff and I believe that’s the case because everybody is in the same boat.”

Other health care facilities covered in the provision include diagnostics, treatment centers, home health agencies, and long-term health care programs.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire