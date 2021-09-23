NYS Health Commissioner Howard Zucker puts in letter of resignation

NY Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than seven years on the job, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker has put in his letter of resignation. Zucker has led the State Department of Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but he became a controversial figure in the COVID-19 nursing home scandal under former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Dr. Zucker has submitted his resignation, our Commissioner of Health. I agree with his decision,” Governor Kathy Hochul said announcing the departure at a press conference in New York City Thursday.

Hochul called Zucker a “dedicated public servant” and thanked him for his work during the pandemic. 

“He understands that in this time I’ve wanted to take the first 45 days to assemble a new team going forward. That process is ongoing,” she continued.

In his resignation letter, Zucker said he would work to provide a “smooth transition.” He touted his work on tackling issues like Ebola, Zika and COVID-19. And he said, “There comes a time when the baton should be passed.”

The New York State Department of Health said it “thanks the Commissioner for his years of dedicated service and commitment to public health.”

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay said, “Dr. Howard Zucker’s resignation as Commissioner of the State Department of Health (DOH) was an obvious and overdue step.”

Barclay hopes whoever replaces Zucker doesn’t have ties to the previous administration or its controversies. 

Hochul has not yet named a replacement, but says that Zucker will stay on until the new person takes over. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES