NY’s gas prices are up one cent, on average

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in New York are up one cent, on average, but the national average remains the same week to week.

Looking at data from this time last year, there’s a stark difference in prices. One year ago, New York’s average was $2.68, and now it’s $2.26.

The national average is $2.16, but one year ago, it was $2.56.

Albany gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations. Gas prices in Albany are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $1.97/g today while the most expensive is $2.41/g, a difference of 44.0 cents per gallon.

Here’s a look at the average prices across upstate New York: