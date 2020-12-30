NYS Fairgrounds turn into winter wonderland for Ice Sculpting Masters event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — 150,000 pounds of ice turned into over 90 sculptures equals tons of family fun! The Ice Sculpting Masters drive-thru event is happening at the New York State Fairgrounds through January 3.
Visitors will drive a path through the park to marvel at the masterpieces while listening to holiday music. A dramatic finale with two giant ice carvings will finish the drive.
The event runs nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Admission per vehicle is $20 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available here.
