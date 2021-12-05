NYS Fair Alcohol Vendors to receive help in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Thursday, Senator Rachel May announced a bill that would extend credit for alcohol vendors’ permits/licenses for the upcoming 2022 fair of alcohol vendors. May said, due to the cancellation of the 2020 fair, because of the pandemic, small businesses lost revenue and believes it’s only fair to offer them a chance to recoup some of those losses in 2022.
The 2022 fair returns to a 13-day event, kicks off August 24, and will run through September 5.
“The New York State Fair is a huge economic driver in Onondaga County. So many of our vendors are small businesses that rely on the fair for a large portion of their yearly earnings. Like many other sectors, the pandemic hit these businesses hard, and we must do what we can to ease their burden. I am very glad that Governor Hochul agrees our fair vendors deserve a reprieve and I thank her for signing my bill to do just that. I look forward to welcoming her back to the Great New York State Fair in 2022.”Rachel May, Senator for NY’s 53rd District