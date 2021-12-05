NYS Fair Alcohol Vendors to receive help in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Thursday, Senator Rachel May announced a bill that would extend credit for alcohol vendors’ permits/licenses for the upcoming 2022 fair of alcohol vendors. May said, due to the cancellation of the 2020 fair, because of the pandemic, small businesses lost revenue and believes it’s only fair to offer them a chance to recoup some of those losses in 2022.

The 2022 fair returns to a 13-day event, kicks off August 24, and will run through September 5.