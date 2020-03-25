NYS Elections Commissioners Association says state must make decision regarding April primary swiftly

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Elections Commissioners Association (NYSECA) says the state is looking at a serious shortage of polling places and poll workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. They say boards of election will not be able to meet upcoming deadlines for the presidential primaries in April.

NYSECA says Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature need to act sooner rather than later in order to preserve the voting rights of New Yorkers. They say they have conferred with both the Democratic and Republican caucuses and agreed on a set of recommendations to the state.

“Acting on these items will buy us precious time and save our host counties significant amount of resources while also preserving the rights of voters and safety and health of Election Workers. Every day that we do not act makes us less prepared and wastes valuable time and money,” NYSECA says.

NYSECA recommendations:

Postpone the Democratic Presidential Primary on April 28th to June 23rd in order to ease the burden of counties severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Allow for absentee ballots allowing at-risk voters to apply for and receive a ballot.

Give greater flexibility to the local Board of Elections to consolidate polling places and election districts allowing the election to operate at the highest level.

