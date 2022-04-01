LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. State and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down and adding patrols to participate in the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” Campaign. State law enforcement officials say districted driving continues to be a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes, yet the deaths and injuries caused by it can be 100% preventable.

To help educate motorists about the dangers of distracted driving, on Friday the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) invited News 10 to the Emergency Vehicle Operator Course in Latham. New10’s Jenn Seelig was able to test drive the course, and use her cell phone at the same time… while she was speeding, making quick turns, with eyes on and off the course, the only English word she was able to write out was “cat.” The purpose of today’s event was to give the real perspective on what it’s like being distracted while driving behind the wheel.

Livingston County Sheriff and President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association Thomas Dougherty said, “Electronic devices can be useful and fun…but they can also cause dangerous distractions if used while driving. Drivers should use hands-free devices or connect their devices or connect their devices directly to the vehicle so their attention can be focused on the road. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to be safe on the road so Deputies will be on the lookout for districted drivers.”

To help deter motorists from talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device while driving, the state has set strict penalties. The penalties can range from $50 to $450 in fines, 5 driver violation points, and suspension or revocation of license.

During the 2021 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 34,654 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,671 tickets for distracted driving. Full breakdown here:

Violation Number of Tickets Distracted Driving 1,671 Impaired Driving 975 Move Over Law 220 Seatbelt 1,094 Speeding 7,120 Other violations 23,574 Grand total 34,654

To help prevent tragedies, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends the following: