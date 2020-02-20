NYS Dept. of Health: one in four New Yorker’s have health insurance through state’s marketplace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Health (DOH) said 150,000 New Yorkers enrolled in health care through the New York State of Health Marketplace in 2019, bringing the total enrollment to almost 5 million. The Department of Health (DOH) said the numbers are consistent with the state’s historically lowest uninsured rate of 4.7%.

“NY State of Health continues to meet the strong demand for comprehensive, affordable health insurance coverage,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York State continues to drive down the uninsured rate and expand access to healthcare,” she said.

The DOH said during open enrollment which started Nov. 1 and was extended through the first week of Feb., the marketplace website had more than 2 million visitors. They also said there were almost 1.6 million calls made to customer service, almost 20,000 calls that happened on Feb. 7, the last day of enrollment.

DOH says a more detailed report, including county data, for 2020 Marketplace enrollment will be available in the future. News10 ABC will provide the latest statistics when it becomes available.

2020 Marketplace enrollment highlights

Source: DOH press release

