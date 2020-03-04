NYS Dept. of Education database reveals fights/attacks most common reported violence in Capital Region schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- According to data available on the New York Department of Education website, fights and attacks are the most reported forms of violence at Capital Region schools.

The New York Department of Education website is the home to report cards, demographics, enrollment and standardized assessment data. The site also contains a civil rights database from 2015-16. Buried in that data is information about violent incidences for every school district in the state.

While the information is four years old, it’s useful for determining what type of violence Capital Region schools are seeing most often. It’s also a good way to look at weapons use and sexual assault.

There were no reported firearm shootings, homicides, rapes or attempted rapes for any of the local school districts NEWS10 ABC reviewed data for.

Two of the Capital Region’s largest school districts, Albany and Schenectady, reported high levels of fights or attacks but most school districts reported numbers that were either low or moderate. Many did not report any violence.

Schools most often reported attacks or fights with no weapon(s) involved. Schenectady City and Albany City school districts reported significantly higher numbers of attacks/fights with no weapon. Schenectady reported 995 and Albany reported 507.

The second most-often reported crime was for threats/attacks not involving a weapon. However, that number was still much lower than reported attacks/fights.

The number of sexual assaults reported in total was 20, reported from 7 out of the 31 school districts reviewed by News10 ABC.

Comparison of Albany, Schenectady, and Shenendehowa school districts

Below is a slideshow with violent incidences for all schools reviewed by News10 ABC with the exception of Albany, Schenectady and Shenendehowa school districts.

School districts with no reported violence

East Greenbush CSD

Fort Edward Union Free SD

Glens Falls City SD

Gloversville City SD

Granville CSD

Green Island Union Free SD

Guilderland CSD

Rensselaer City SD

Schuylerville CSD

