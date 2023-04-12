ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Agriculture is kicking off a new initiative to help families purchase food made by farmers right here in the state.

Fresh2You doubles buying power for SNAP recipients and helps offset additional costs some families are facing because of inflation. The program also benefits local farms.

“This new dollar for dollar match is going to allow farmers to offer more products to our families and allow families to purchase more healthy food for their own families,” Richard Ball, NYS Agriculture Commissioner, said.

“I think it’s very important that we reach out to these people because people have no other place to go for fresh produce,” Ron Bulich, Owner of Bulich Creekside Farm, said. “I think it not only benefits us but it more so benefits them.”

SNAP dollars can be exchanged for FreshConnects checks and tokens and then used at a number of Farmers Markets statewide, including the one located on the Empire State Plaza. More information on the program can be found here.