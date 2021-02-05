NYS Department of Labor warns of potential scams

(WETM) – New York State Department and Labor sends out warnings to prevent fraud. NYS DOL says they have found people who have been posing as the DOL through email, text, and social media to prey on New Yorkers who need help.

Facebook of NYS DOL

According to DOL, Double-check the email address from all emails you receive. If an email appears fraudulent, it might be – lookout for typos, suspicious URLs, and unusual messaging.

If you are unsure if an email is from us, ask us to confirm.

DOL representatives will NEVER reach out directly through a text message. If someone claims to be a representative over text, please block that number and alert the DOL immediately.

Double-check all accounts before interacting with them, and NEVER give your SSN over social media.

The DOL says to block and report any fraudulent accounts that follow or interact with you and pretend to be NYS DOL.