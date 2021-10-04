NYS Democratic Party Chair personally endorses Hochul for 2022 governor’s race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State’s Democratic Party chair has made his personal pick for the 2022 gubernatorial race. Jay Jacobs is backing Governor Kathy Hochul to continue to lead the state.

“I am today announcing my personal endorsement of our Governor Kathy Hochul to the Office of Governor once again,” Jacobs said. He’s also backing Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James to continue in their current roles.

Jacobs says he doesn’t want to see the party ‘torn apart by multiple candidates in multiple primaries.’ And, he says he’s throwing his support behind Hochul for Governor for three reasons. He says, “she can do the job,” “win the General Election,” “and, third, very important I believe, is that she has earned our support. Let’s face it. Kathy Hochul in her almost seven years as Lieutenant Governor has been in every single county. She has helped Democrats for seven years.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams who is looking into a potential run for Governor tweeted following the Jacobs announcement that he will be “undeterred.”

It’s also been reported that Attorney General Letitia James could run for Governor as well. James held two press conferences today announcing funding for communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic. She only allowed for “on-topic” questions to be asked. “I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking about lives today,” James said.

Jacobs also says he gave former Governor Andrew Cuomo a “courtesy call’ ahead of his endorsement announcement today.