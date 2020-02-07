NYS DEC warns of avalanche risk in High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos, is advising of the high risk to skiers, snowboards, and backcountry hikers, for avalanches in the High Peaks Region of the Adirondacks.

Seggos says the current snowstorm will add to the already deep snow conditions and will make for ideal conditions for winter activities over the weekend. The new snowfall will add to the already deep layers of the snowpack. This new snow will pile up on older layers that have formed thanks to rain and melt/freeze cycles. These layers add to the danger of an avalanche.

Seggos warns to prepare for avalanche conditions if you are going to be in the High Peaks region or other high elevation mountains in the Adirondacks as the storm brings one to three inches per hour.

For more information on avalanches, you can go to the DEC’s website.

