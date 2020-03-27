NYS DEC warns bears are waking up hungry

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) warns that its that time of year when bears are waking up from hibernation. Jeremy Hurst, NYS DEC, says that food is limited in the woods this time of year and the bears are looking for an easy source of sustenance.

Since most of Upstate New York is bear habitat, Hurst wants to remind people that by April 1 all bird feeders need to be put away. Also, he says to secure your garbage, keep it in your garage until pickup day, and to make sure you’re not leaving food out for the bears. You are training the bear by feeding it and having a ready source of food available.

Remember bird feeders need to come down by April 1.

Hurst says if a bear is hanging around already and is being a nuisance, bang pots, yell at the bear, turn on lights and hose it down with water. All things to make the bear realize it’s not so nice to be around people.

He wants to remind people that this is more of a neighborhood problem, not a single-family issue. If a bear is hanging out around your house, you want to make sure everyone in the neighborhood knows that there are bears around. Everyone should know, Hurst emphasizes, and everyone should clean up their space.

For more information on how to reduce human/bear conflicts go to the DEC website.

