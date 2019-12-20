NYS DEC wants you to be prepared before heading to the Adirondacks

(NEWS10)– A fresh layer of snow is on the ground, turning the Adirondack Backcountry into a winter wonderland for those who enjoy the great outdoors. Before you take to the mountains, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking to be prepared and exercise caution.

The DEC recommends that you bring snow shoes or skis with you. This will make traveling on foot easier and it could prevent a fall. Wear warm layers along with a hat, gloves, and boots. Never travel alone. Always make sure that you have a buddy along for the trip.

Seasonal access roads are currently closed to cars, and they will not reopen until after the spring mud season.

For more information, including current conditions in the Adirondack Backcountry, click here.