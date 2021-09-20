NYS COVID update, September 20

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 116,550

· Total Positive – 3,432

· Percent Positive – 2.94%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.95%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,333 (+38)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 243

· Patients in ICU – 557 (+12)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 327 (+7)

· Total Discharges – 198,165 (+206)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,197

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,309

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 24,706,127

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 34,919

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,601

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.6%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, September 17, 2021 Saturday, September 18, 2021 Sunday, September 19, 2021 Capital Region 4.12% 3.99% 3.91% Central New York 4.99% 4.84% 4.73% Finger Lakes 4.93% 4.95% 4.87% Long Island 3.92% 3.85% 3.84% Mid-Hudson 3.36% 3.07% 3.07% Mohawk Valley 4.55% 4.27% 4.61% New York City 2.07% 2.00% 1.97% North Country 5.85% 5.93% 5.83% Southern Tier 3.33% 3.41% 3.42% Western New York 4.75% 4.89% 4.71% Statewide 3.07% 2.99% 2.95%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, September 17, 2021 Saturday, September 18, 2021 Sunday, September 19, 2021 Bronx 2.03% 1.94% 1.88% Kings 2.36% 2.18% 2.16% New York 1.55% 1.55% 1.52% Queens 2.16% 2.16% 2.11% Richmond 2.62% 2.59% 2.53%

Yesterday, 3,432 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,358,600. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany 28,279 40 Allegany 3,986 5 Broome 21,606 49 Cattaraugus 6,682 7 Cayuga 7,846 18 Chautauqua 10,815 19 Chemung 8,991 35 Chenango 4,156 8 Clinton 5,615 30 Columbia 4,613 5 Cortland 4,794 11 Delaware 3,043 26 Dutchess 33,633 44 Erie 98,628 153 Essex 1,932 3 Franklin 3,475 31 Fulton 5,247 15 Genesee 6,028 11 Greene 3,924 5 Hamilton 407 0 Herkimer 5,972 35 Jefferson 7,390 20 Lewis 3,164 5 Livingston 5,152 12 Madison 5,356 18 Monroe 77,703 120 Montgomery 5,032 9 Nassau 205,971 223 Niagara 22,031 26 NYC 1,051,637 1,269 Oneida 25,589 62 Onondaga 45,521 85 Ontario 8,486 22 Orange 54,325 88 Orleans 3,603 14 Oswego 9,541 45 Otsego 4,145 15 Putnam 11,779 14 Rensselaer 13,209 29 Rockland 50,716 116 Saratoga 18,342 30 Schenectady 15,199 37 Schoharie 2,065 11 Schuyler 1,272 8 Seneca 2,457 13 St. Lawrence 8,831 57 Steuben 8,309 24 Suffolk 226,574 253 Sullivan 7,773 8 Tioga 4,376 8 Tompkins 5,901 12 Ulster 16,274 35 Warren 4,657 11 Washington 3,885 15 Wayne 6,904 36 Westchester 140,481 119 Wyoming 3,891 7 Yates 1,387 6

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,197. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chemung 1 Erie 1 Franklin 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Queens 6 Richmond 1 Suffolk 4 Washington 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 18,294 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,562 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 741,048 449 681,392 568 Central New York 579,144 350 537,414 406 Finger Lakes 751,014 531 699,583 510 Long Island 1,834,279 2,612 1,623,701 2,278 Mid-Hudson 1,430,467 1,558 1,268,613 1,583 Mohawk Valley 288,932 193 267,339 238 New York City 6,482,191 11,319 5,739,211 10,841 North Country 268,515 144 242,164 169 Southern Tier 384,628 192 355,119 203 Western New York 820,295 946 753,245 766 Statewide 13,580,513 18,294 12,167,781 17,562

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.