NYS COVID update, September 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, saying more than 58,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the last day. New York also had 34 COVID deaths on Wednesday, and the state has a 3.16% positivity rate.
“New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that’s not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate,” Hochul said in a statement. “We’re putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family, and community from COVID-19.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported: 198,053
- Total Positive: 6,729
- Percent Positive: 3.40%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive: 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization: 2,374 (-50)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 274
- Patients in ICU: 562 (-6)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation: 305 (+3)
- Total Discharges: 197,070 (+293)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 34
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 44,070
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC: 56,153
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered: 24,499,103
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours: 58,682
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days: 368,198
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose: 79.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series: 71.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 82.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC): 73.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 67.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 60.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 69.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC): 62.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.38%
|4.43%
|4.26%
|Central New York
|5.41%
|5.27%
|5.37%
|Finger Lakes
|4.58%
|4.57%
|4.95%
|Long Island
|4.18%
|4.09%
|4.06%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.56%
|3.57%
|3.54%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.66%
|4.44%
|4.64%
|New York City
|2.17%
|2.11%
|2.12%
|North Country
|5.65%
|5.66%
|5.63%
|Southern Tier
|3.20%
|3.21%
|3.37%
|Western New York
|4.88%
|4.78%
|5.02%
|Statewide
|3.16%
|3.11%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Bronx
|2.47%
|2.32%
|2.23%
|Kings
|2.27%
|2.25%
|2.34%
|New York
|1.58%
|1.55%
|1.59%
|Queens
|2.27%
|2.23%
|2.20%
|Richmond
|3.16%
|2.94%
|2.76%
On Wednesday, 6,729 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,338,744. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,004
|130
|Allegany
|3,926
|30
|Broome
|21,269
|91
|Cattaraugus
|6,595
|51
|Cayuga
|7,725
|63
|Chautauqua
|10,537
|118
|Chemung
|8,772
|62
|Chenango
|4,098
|18
|Clinton
|5,431
|44
|Columbia
|4,548
|23
|Cortland
|4,699
|33
|Delaware
|2,957
|28
|Dutchess
|33,342
|91
|Erie
|97,813
|400
|Essex
|1,892
|12
|Franklin
|3,347
|28
|Fulton
|5,185
|36
|Genesee
|5,940
|36
|Greene
|3,866
|14
|Hamilton
|403
|2
|Herkimer
|5,895
|24
|Jefferson
|7,231
|73
|Lewis
|3,117
|20
|Livingston
|5,085
|25
|Madison
|5,293
|32
|Monroe
|76,999
|296
|Montgomery
|4,966
|36
|Nassau
|204,542
|480
|Niagara
|21,819
|101
|NYC
|1,044,623
|1,991
|Oneida
|25,251
|134
|Onondaga
|44,884
|288
|Ontario
|8,377
|44
|Orange
|53,937
|116
|Orleans
|3,544
|23
|Oswego
|9,334
|98
|Otsego
|4,099
|35
|Putnam
|11,676
|23
|Rensselaer
|13,038
|67
|Rockland
|50,360
|99
|Saratoga
|18,150
|90
|Schenectady
|15,038
|60
|Schoharie
|2,035
|7
|Schuyler
|1,246
|14
|Seneca
|2,403
|28
|St. Lawrence
|8,544
|83
|Steuben
|8,125
|72
|Suffolk
|224,663
|595
|Sullivan
|7,688
|29
|Tioga
|4,326
|15
|Tompkins
|5,768
|35
|Ulster
|16,106
|52
|Warren
|4,577
|38
|Washington
|3,814
|29
|Wayne
|6,764
|47
|Westchester
|139,859
|194
|Wyoming
|3,855
|19
|Yates
|1,364
|7
On Wednesday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1
On Wednesday, 33,453 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,133 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Region
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|Vaccinations completed over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|738,098
|946
|678,235
|1,013
|Central New York
|576,923
|663
|535,068
|678
|Finger Lakes
|747,301
|1,235
|696,371
|1,004
|Long Island
|1,816,558
|6,966
|1,606,688
|5,089
|Mid-Hudson
|1,421,394
|3,148
|1,259,672
|2,857
|Mohawk Valley
|287,598
|382
|265,894
|365
|New York City
|6,414,276
|17,363
|5,682,111
|13,611
|North Country
|267,383
|368
|240,903
|310
|Southern Tier
|382,991
|716
|353,386
|653
|Western New York
|815,264
|1,666
|748,803
|1,553
|Statewide
|13,467,786
|33,453
|12,067,131
|27,133