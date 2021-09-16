NYS COVID update, September 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, saying more than 58,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the last day. New York also had 34 COVID deaths on Wednesday, and the state has a 3.16% positivity rate.

“New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that’s not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate,” Hochul said in a statement. “We’re putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family, and community from COVID-19.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported: 198,053
  • Total Positive: 6,729
  • Percent Positive: 3.40%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive: 3.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization: 2,374 (-50)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 274
  • Patients in ICU: 562 (-6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation: 305 (+3)
  • Total Discharges: 197,070 (+293)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 34
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 44,070
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC: 56,153

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered: 24,499,103
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours: 58,682
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days: 368,198
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose: 79.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series: 71.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC): 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 67.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 60.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 69.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC): 62.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, September 13, 2021Tuesday, September 14, 2021Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Capital Region4.38%4.43%4.26%
Central New York5.41%5.27%5.37%
Finger Lakes4.58%4.57%4.95%
Long Island4.18%4.09%4.06%
Mid-Hudson3.56%3.57%3.54%
Mohawk Valley4.66%4.44%4.64%
New York City2.17%2.11%2.12%
North Country5.65%5.66%5.63%
Southern Tier3.20%3.21%3.37%
Western New York4.88%4.78%5.02%
Statewide3.16%3.11%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, September 13, 2021Tuesday, September 14, 2021Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Bronx2.47%2.32%2.23%
Kings2.27%2.25%2.34%
New York1.58%1.55%1.59%
Queens2.27%2.23%2.20%
Richmond3.16%2.94%2.76%

On Wednesday, 6,729 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,338,744. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,004130
Allegany3,92630
Broome21,26991
Cattaraugus6,59551
Cayuga7,72563
Chautauqua10,537118
Chemung8,77262
Chenango4,09818
Clinton5,43144
Columbia4,54823
Cortland4,69933
Delaware2,95728
Dutchess33,34291
Erie97,813400
Essex1,89212
Franklin3,34728
Fulton5,18536
Genesee5,94036
Greene3,86614
Hamilton4032
Herkimer5,89524
Jefferson7,23173
Lewis3,11720
Livingston5,08525
Madison5,29332
Monroe76,999296
Montgomery4,96636
Nassau204,542480
Niagara21,819101
NYC1,044,6231,991
Oneida25,251134
Onondaga44,884288
Ontario8,37744
Orange53,937116
Orleans3,54423
Oswego9,33498
Otsego4,09935
Putnam11,67623
Rensselaer13,03867
Rockland50,36099
Saratoga18,15090
Schenectady15,03860
Schoharie2,0357
Schuyler1,24614
Seneca2,40328
St. Lawrence8,54483
Steuben8,12572
Suffolk224,663595
Sullivan7,68829
Tioga4,32615
Tompkins5,76835
Ulster16,10652
Warren4,57738
Washington3,81429
Wayne6,76447
Westchester139,859194
Wyoming3,85519
Yates1,3647

On Wednesday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Jefferson1
Kings3
Monroe3
Nassau1
Oneida4
Onondaga2
Orange2
Queens3
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Westchester1

On Wednesday, 33,453 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,133 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

RegionPeople with at least one vaccine doseVaccinations completed over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region738,098946678,2351,013
Central New York576,923663535,068678
Finger Lakes747,3011,235696,3711,004
Long Island1,816,5586,9661,606,6885,089
Mid-Hudson1,421,3943,1481,259,6722,857
Mohawk Valley287,598382265,894365
New York City6,414,27617,3635,682,11113,611
North Country267,383368240,903310
Southern Tier382,991716353,386653
Western New York815,2641,666748,8031,553
Statewide13,467,78633,45312,067,13127,133

