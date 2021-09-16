NYS COVID update, September 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, saying more than 58,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the last day. New York also had 34 COVID deaths on Wednesday, and the state has a 3.16% positivity rate.

“New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that’s not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate,” Hochul said in a statement. “We’re putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family, and community from COVID-19.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported : 198,053

: 198,053 Total Positive : 6,729

: 6,729 Percent Positive : 3.40%

: 3.40% 7-Day Average Percent Positive : 3.16%

: 3.16% Patient Hospitalization : 2,374 (-50)

: 2,374 (-50) Patients Newly Admitted : 274

: 274 Patients in ICU : 562 (-6)

: 562 (-6) Patients in ICU with Intubation : 305 (+3)

: 305 (+3) Total Discharges : 197,070 (+293)

: 197,070 (+293) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 34

34 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS: 44,070

44,070 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC: 56,153

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered : 24,499,103

: 24,499,103 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours : 58,682

: 58,682 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days : 368,198

: 368,198 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose : 79.5%

: 79.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series : 71.8%

: 71.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) : 82.0%

: 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) : 73.6%

: 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose : 67.2%

: 67.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series : 60.5%

: 60.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) : 69.4%

: 69.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC): 62.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, September 13, 2021 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Capital Region 4.38% 4.43% 4.26% Central New York 5.41% 5.27% 5.37% Finger Lakes 4.58% 4.57% 4.95% Long Island 4.18% 4.09% 4.06% Mid-Hudson 3.56% 3.57% 3.54% Mohawk Valley 4.66% 4.44% 4.64% New York City 2.17% 2.11% 2.12% North Country 5.65% 5.66% 5.63% Southern Tier 3.20% 3.21% 3.37% Western New York 4.88% 4.78% 5.02% Statewide 3.16% 3.11% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, September 13, 2021 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Bronx 2.47% 2.32% 2.23% Kings 2.27% 2.25% 2.34% New York 1.58% 1.55% 1.59% Queens 2.27% 2.23% 2.20% Richmond 3.16% 2.94% 2.76%

On Wednesday, 6,729 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,338,744. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,004 130 Allegany 3,926 30 Broome 21,269 91 Cattaraugus 6,595 51 Cayuga 7,725 63 Chautauqua 10,537 118 Chemung 8,772 62 Chenango 4,098 18 Clinton 5,431 44 Columbia 4,548 23 Cortland 4,699 33 Delaware 2,957 28 Dutchess 33,342 91 Erie 97,813 400 Essex 1,892 12 Franklin 3,347 28 Fulton 5,185 36 Genesee 5,940 36 Greene 3,866 14 Hamilton 403 2 Herkimer 5,895 24 Jefferson 7,231 73 Lewis 3,117 20 Livingston 5,085 25 Madison 5,293 32 Monroe 76,999 296 Montgomery 4,966 36 Nassau 204,542 480 Niagara 21,819 101 NYC 1,044,623 1,991 Oneida 25,251 134 Onondaga 44,884 288 Ontario 8,377 44 Orange 53,937 116 Orleans 3,544 23 Oswego 9,334 98 Otsego 4,099 35 Putnam 11,676 23 Rensselaer 13,038 67 Rockland 50,360 99 Saratoga 18,150 90 Schenectady 15,038 60 Schoharie 2,035 7 Schuyler 1,246 14 Seneca 2,403 28 St. Lawrence 8,544 83 Steuben 8,125 72 Suffolk 224,663 595 Sullivan 7,688 29 Tioga 4,326 15 Tompkins 5,768 35 Ulster 16,106 52 Warren 4,577 38 Washington 3,814 29 Wayne 6,764 47 Westchester 139,859 194 Wyoming 3,855 19 Yates 1,364 7

On Wednesday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 2 Orange 2 Queens 3 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

On Wednesday, 33,453 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,133 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: