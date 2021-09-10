NYS COVID update, September 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York—particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds—and that’s why we’re opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out. The shot is safe, free and effective, so let’s all protect our friends and neighbors and get vaccinated today.”

There were 58,138 vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours and 43 COVID deaths statewide yesterday.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 197,952

Total Positive – 6,151

Percent Positive – 3.11%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,390 (-37)

Patients Newly Admitted – 295

Patients in ICU – 517 (-3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 275 (+4)

Total Discharges – 195,499 (+317)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,882

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,189,043

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,138

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 335,686

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Thursday, September 9, 2021 Capital Region 4.46% 4.51% 4.35% Central New York 5.02% 5.36% 5.38% Finger Lakes 4.63% 4.54% 4.51% Long Island 4.40% 4.42% 4.33% Mid-Hudson 3.74% 3.76% 3.80% Mohawk Valley 5.45% 5.82% 5.48% New York City 2.33% 2.32% 2.26% North Country 5.64% 6.07% 5.53% Southern Tier 3.37% 3.17% 3.42% Western New York 4.48% 4.63% 4.60% Statewide 3.34% 3.35% 3.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Thursday, September 9, 2021 Bronx 2.79% 2.72% 2.65% Kings 2.38% 2.33% 2.26% New York 1.66% 1.63% 1.55% Queens 2.34% 2.38% 2.37% Richmond 3.77% 3.99% 3.92%

Yesterday, 6,151 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,308,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,571 90 Allegany 3,830 24 Broome 20,808 106 Cattaraugus 6,433 44 Cayuga 7,500 44 Chautauqua 10,182 69 Chemung 8,546 26 Chenango 4,020 18 Clinton 5,260 31 Columbia 4,453 8 Cortland 4,559 37 Delaware 2,813 26 Dutchess 32,816 93 Erie 96,432 177 Essex 1,850 14 Franklin 3,169 47 Fulton 5,061 18 Genesee 5,841 22 Greene 3,802 11 Hamilton 395 4 Herkimer 5,776 22 Jefferson 6,984 39 Lewis 3,049 13 Livingston 4,978 14 Madison 5,170 27 Monroe 75,818 205 Montgomery 4,865 23 Nassau 202,196 545 Niagara 21,497 50 NYC 1,034,139 2,087 Oneida 24,758 66 Onondaga 43,906 208 Ontario 8,201 29 Orange 53,209 134 Orleans 3,441 15 Oswego 8,997 52 Otsego 3,989 20 Putnam 11,556 25 Rensselaer 12,780 42 Rockland 49,823 43 Saratoga 17,793 51 Schenectady 14,809 35 Schoharie 1,988 15 Schuyler 1,203 8 Seneca 2,327 22 St. Lawrence 8,162 99 Steuben 7,873 59 Suffolk 221,796 728 Sullivan 7,549 27 Tioga 4,224 18 Tompkins 5,594 50 Ulster 15,775 49 Warren 4,407 40 Washington 3,650 29 Wayne 6,546 24 Westchester 138,883 300 Wyoming 3,788 18 Yates 1,324 11

Yesterday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Cortland 2 Delaware 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Essex 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Manhattan 6 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Onondaga 2 Queens 4 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 31,847 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,290 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 733,050 1,209 673,346 1,015 Central New York 573,130 749 531,829 558 Finger Lakes 741,496 1,035 691,508 777 Long Island 1,789,588 4,769 1,586,247 3,371 Mid-Hudson 1,406,351 3,308 1,246,216 2,533 Mohawk Valley 285,446 400 263,909 390 New York City 6,306,336 17,871 5,599,433 18,216 North Country 265,118 536 239,345 287 Southern Tier 380,153 519 350,885 428 Western New York 808,178 1,451 742,778 715 Statewide 13,288,846 31,847 11,925,496 28,290

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.