NYS courts vaccine mandate to be fully implemented, unions’ request for injunction denied

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Supreme Court has denied a request from several court unions for a preliminary injunction against the New York State court system COVID-19 vaccine mandate, said Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. DiFiore said the vaccine mandate will be fully implemented for all court staff.

In September, the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) was granted a temporary restraining order against a court system vaccine mandate for non-judicial staff. The mandate was set to go into effect September 27.

The temporary restraining order was set to be in effect until at least October 1. The hearing was postponed on that date and rescheduled for Friday, October 15. The restraining order was then moved in effect till that day. On Friday, the Albany County Supreme Court denied the request for the preliminary injunction.

“We are pleased that Friday’s decision will enable us to follow through on implementing the vaccine requirement, which is a critically important health and safety measure necessary to prevent the spread of the virus in our court facilities, and assure the public that our courthouses are safe and healthy places to appear and conduct business,” said DiFiore.

DiFiore said the courts will be providing updated guidance this week directed to employees who have not yet submitted proof of vaccination or a request for a medical or a religious exemption.