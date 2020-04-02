NYS corrections officers now allowed to wear masks, but DOCCS is not supplying them for all

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Corrections and parole officers will now be allowed to wear masks to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19 while on duty. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, however, is not supplying them for all officers, so the corrections union NYSCOPBA is doing what they can to help out.

Prior to April 1st, 2020, corrections and parole officers were prohibited from wearing N95 or surgical masks on duty. Now, DOCCS announced that after a thorough internal review, they will allow it.

According to DOCCS:

“There is a Department Directive that outlines what can be worn with the uniform. Prior to the update, masks were not allowed unless medically necessary for the job or work area, in which case it was issued by the facility.

While neither the CDC nor the DOH has recommended use of these personal protective devices in the correctional setting beyond what the Department has already provided, to the extent staff already possesses these items and will not be reducing their availability to frontline healthcare workers, the Department will not oppose their use if there is a chance that they may slow or even stop the spread of this virus from entering our facilities.



In addition, incarcerated individuals who are subject to quarantine will be issued a surgical-type mask to further reduce the risk of any secondary transmission of COVID.”

Executive Vice President of The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), Tammy Sawchuk, said they had been pushing for this move from the state since early March.

However, she said while DOCCS is now allowing it, they are not providing those masks, aside from the officers who work in isolation or quarantine units. So, now it’s up to the union to purchase and distribute, or for the officers to bring in their own. Sawchuk said NYSCOPBA purchased 20,000 masks Wednesday, but they have 20,000 members and the masks are single-use. “We could not sustain the cost of these masks on an ongoing basis. It’s the employer’s [DOCCS] responsibility to protect the employees in their work environment,” said Sawchuk.

Sawchuk told News10, they have about 700 members quarantined and around 112 that have tested positive, including the union’s president who is quarantining at home. Two of the members are on ventilators. “It’s so voluminous with the staff inside the correctional facility and the close confines,” she said.

Sawchuk said correctional officers should be recognized as first responders too. “We don’t have the luxury when you’re deemed essential to shelter-at-home and take necessary precautions. We have to put that uniform on and go to work every day,” said Sawchuk.

NYSCOPBA is also seeking increased testing for staff and inmates.

According to DOCCS: “As of this morning, there are 176 of the Department’s approximately 29,000 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-four of the Department’s approximately 43,000 incarcerated individuals, as well as eleven parolees of more than 35,000 parolees under supervision have confirmed cases. With each confirmed case, DOCCS works with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus. For security reasons, DOCCS is not disclosing information on the facilities where those impacted work, or are incarcerated or hospitalized.”



Sawchuk said NYSCOPBA is also extremely concerned by OMH’s failure to discontinue patient admissions and patient movement from high-risk and high-infection areas to upstate OMH facilities. “We’re asking that if you can keep the quarantined patients where they are instead of moving them around it would alleviate some of the contamination. We don’t believe any unnecessary movement from downstate to upstate should be happening,” said Sawchuk.

