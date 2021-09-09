NYS coronavirus update, September 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul provided New Yorkers with an update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work with localities and all our health providers who are operating our vaccination sites, it is important to remember that we are all in this together – every one of us,” said Gov. Hochul. “That’s how we got through the worst phase of this pandemic, and it’s how we’ll get to the end of it.”
Thursday’s COVID data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 176,675
- Total Positive – 5,402
- Percent Positive – 3.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,427 (+12)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 316
- Patients in ICU – 520 (+17)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 271 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 195,182 (+277)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,839
This shows a decrease is positive cases from Wednesday, from 3.72% to 3.06% percent positive. There were also fewer deaths, from 31 to 19.
Thursday’s COVID vaccine data:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,130,905
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,138
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 342,509
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.1%
“The vaccine works. It is our strongest weapon in this fight, and millions of New Yorkers have already taken it and are better protected as a result,” said Gov. Hochul. “Getting vaccinated is not only essential to protect your own health, but the best way to protect everyone around you.”
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, September 6, 2021
|Tuesday, September 7, 2021
|Wednesday, September 8, 2021
|Bronx
|2.74%
|2.79%
|2.72%
|Kings
|2.38%
|2.38%
|2.33%
|New York
|1.69%
|1.66%
|1.63%
|Queens
|2.33%
|2.34%
|2.38%
|Richmond
|3.69%
|3.77%
|3.99%
Yesterday, 5,402 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,302,013. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,481
|81
|Allegany
|3,806
|8
|Broome
|20,702
|84
|Cattaraugus
|6,389
|45
|Cayuga
|7,456
|53
|Chautauqua
|10,113
|62
|Chemung
|8,520
|37
|Chenango
|4,002
|11
|Clinton
|5,229
|15
|Columbia
|4,445
|8
|Cortland
|4,522
|16
|Delaware
|2,787
|16
|Dutchess
|32,723
|126
|Erie
|96,255
|230
|Essex
|1,836
|7
|Franklin
|3,122
|15
|Fulton
|5,043
|24
|Genesee
|5,819
|15
|Greene
|3,791
|20
|Hamilton
|391
|7
|Herkimer
|5,754
|24
|Jefferson
|6,945
|46
|Lewis
|3,036
|11
|Livingston
|4,964
|11
|Madison
|5,143
|27
|Monroe
|75,613
|147
|Montgomery
|4,842
|24
|Nassau
|201,651
|393
|Niagara
|21,447
|51
|NYC
|1,032,052
|1,972
|Oneida
|24,692
|82
|Onondaga
|43,698
|172
|Ontario
|8,172
|32
|Orange
|53,075
|125
|Orleans
|3,426
|19
|Oswego
|8,945
|84
|Otsego
|3,969
|21
|Putnam
|11,531
|15
|Rensselaer
|12,738
|44
|Rockland
|49,780
|45
|Saratoga
|17,742
|50
|Schenectady
|14,774
|48
|Schoharie
|1,973
|10
|Schuyler
|1,195
|4
|Seneca
|2,305
|17
|St. Lawrence
|8,063
|68
|Steuben
|7,814
|30
|Suffolk
|221,068
|535
|Sullivan
|7,522
|21
|Tioga
|4,206
|21
|Tompkins
|5,544
|55
|Ulster
|15,726
|51
|Warren
|4,367
|20
|Washington
|3,621
|31
|Wayne
|6,522
|26
|Westchester
|138,583
|166
|Wyoming
|3,770
|13
|Yates
|1,313
|11
Yesterday, 19 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,839. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Warren
|1
Yesterday, 30,257 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,662 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|731,841
|1,129
|672,331
|1,026
|Central New York
|572,381
|777
|531,271
|714
|Finger Lakes
|740,461
|1,233
|690,731
|998
|Long Island
|1,784,819
|4,690
|1,582,876
|4,032
|Mid-Hudson
|1,403,043
|3,035
|1,243,683
|2,961
|Mohawk Valley
|285,046
|447
|263,519
|394
|New York City
|6,288,465
|16,644
|5,581,217
|15,151
|North Country
|264,582
|456
|239,058
|338
|Southern Tier
|379,634
|625
|350,457
|542
|Western New York
|806,727
|1,221
|742,063
|1,506
|Statewide
|13,256,999
|30,257
|11,897,206
|27,662
More from NEWS10
- Proposal to ban tear gas and rubber bullets to reach Albany Common Council vote Thursday
- Bethlehem Central School District vaccine mandate goes into effect
- WATCH: NJ woman rescued from fast-moving flood that forced her from car
- Hochul announces administration appointments
- NYS coronavirus update, September 9