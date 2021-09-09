NYS coronavirus update, September 9

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus UPDATE image

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul provided New Yorkers with an update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work with localities and all our health providers who are operating our vaccination sites, it is important to remember that we are all in this together – every one of us,” said Gov. Hochul. “That’s how we got through the worst phase of this pandemic, and it’s how we’ll get to the end of it.”

Thursday’s COVID data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 176,675
  • Total Positive – 5,402
  • Percent Positive – 3.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,427 (+12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 316
  • Patients in ICU – 520 (+17)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 271 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 195,182 (+277)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,839

This shows a decrease is positive cases from Wednesday, from 3.72% to 3.06% percent positive. There were also fewer deaths, from 31 to 19.

Thursday’s COVID vaccine data:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,130,905
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,138
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 342,509
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.1%  

“The vaccine works. It is our strongest weapon in this fight, and millions of New Yorkers have already taken it and are better protected as a result,” said Gov. Hochul. “Getting vaccinated is not only essential to protect your own health, but the best way to protect everyone around you.”

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, September 6, 2021Tuesday, September 7, 2021Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Bronx2.74%2.79%2.72%
Kings2.38%2.38%2.33%
New York1.69%1.66%1.63%
Queens2.33%2.34%2.38%
Richmond3.69%3.77%3.99%

Yesterday, 5,402 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,302,013. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,48181
Allegany3,8068
Broome20,70284
Cattaraugus6,38945
Cayuga7,45653
Chautauqua10,11362
Chemung8,52037
Chenango4,00211
Clinton5,22915
Columbia4,4458
Cortland4,52216
Delaware2,78716
Dutchess32,723126
Erie96,255230
Essex1,8367
Franklin3,12215
Fulton5,04324
Genesee5,81915
Greene3,79120
Hamilton3917
Herkimer5,75424
Jefferson6,94546
Lewis3,03611
Livingston4,96411
Madison5,14327
Monroe75,613147
Montgomery4,84224
Nassau201,651393
Niagara21,44751
NYC1,032,0521,972
Oneida24,69282
Onondaga43,698172
Ontario8,17232
Orange53,075125
Orleans3,42619
Oswego8,94584
Otsego3,96921
Putnam11,53115
Rensselaer12,73844
Rockland49,78045
Saratoga17,74250
Schenectady14,77448
Schoharie1,97310
Schuyler1,1954
Seneca2,30517
St. Lawrence8,06368
Steuben7,81430
Suffolk221,068535
Sullivan7,52221
Tioga4,20621
Tompkins5,54455
Ulster15,72651
Warren4,36720
Washington3,62131
Wayne6,52226
Westchester138,583166
Wyoming3,77013
Yates1,31311

Yesterday, 19 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,839. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx2
Broome1
Dutchess1
Fulton1
Herkimer2
Manhattan1
Nassau2
Oneida1
Oswego1
Queens2
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk1
Warren1

Yesterday, 30,257 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,662 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region731,8411,129672,3311,026
Central New York572,381777531,271714
Finger Lakes740,4611,233690,731998
Long Island1,784,8194,6901,582,8764,032
Mid-Hudson1,403,0433,0351,243,6832,961
Mohawk Valley285,046447263,519394
New York City6,288,46516,6445,581,21715,151
North Country264,582456239,058338
Southern Tier379,634625350,457542
Western New York806,7271,221742,0631,506
Statewide13,256,99930,25711,897,20627,662

