NYS coronavirus update, September 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul provided New Yorkers with an update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work with localities and all our health providers who are operating our vaccination sites, it is important to remember that we are all in this together – every one of us,” said Gov. Hochul. “That’s how we got through the worst phase of this pandemic, and it’s how we’ll get to the end of it.”

Thursday’s COVID data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 176,675

Total Positive – 5,402

Percent Positive – 3.06%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.35%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,427 (+12)

Patients Newly Admitted – 316

Patients in ICU – 520 (+17)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 271 (+6)

Total Discharges – 195,182 (+277)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,839

This shows a decrease is positive cases from Wednesday, from 3.72% to 3.06% percent positive. There were also fewer deaths, from 31 to 19.

Thursday’s COVID vaccine data:

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,130,905

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,138

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 342,509

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.1%

“The vaccine works. It is our strongest weapon in this fight, and millions of New Yorkers have already taken it and are better protected as a result,” said Gov. Hochul. “Getting vaccinated is not only essential to protect your own health, but the best way to protect everyone around you.”

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, September 6, 2021 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Bronx 2.74% 2.79% 2.72% Kings 2.38% 2.38% 2.33% New York 1.69% 1.66% 1.63% Queens 2.33% 2.34% 2.38% Richmond 3.69% 3.77% 3.99%

Yesterday, 5,402 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,302,013. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,481 81 Allegany 3,806 8 Broome 20,702 84 Cattaraugus 6,389 45 Cayuga 7,456 53 Chautauqua 10,113 62 Chemung 8,520 37 Chenango 4,002 11 Clinton 5,229 15 Columbia 4,445 8 Cortland 4,522 16 Delaware 2,787 16 Dutchess 32,723 126 Erie 96,255 230 Essex 1,836 7 Franklin 3,122 15 Fulton 5,043 24 Genesee 5,819 15 Greene 3,791 20 Hamilton 391 7 Herkimer 5,754 24 Jefferson 6,945 46 Lewis 3,036 11 Livingston 4,964 11 Madison 5,143 27 Monroe 75,613 147 Montgomery 4,842 24 Nassau 201,651 393 Niagara 21,447 51 NYC 1,032,052 1,972 Oneida 24,692 82 Onondaga 43,698 172 Ontario 8,172 32 Orange 53,075 125 Orleans 3,426 19 Oswego 8,945 84 Otsego 3,969 21 Putnam 11,531 15 Rensselaer 12,738 44 Rockland 49,780 45 Saratoga 17,742 50 Schenectady 14,774 48 Schoharie 1,973 10 Schuyler 1,195 4 Seneca 2,305 17 St. Lawrence 8,063 68 Steuben 7,814 30 Suffolk 221,068 535 Sullivan 7,522 21 Tioga 4,206 21 Tompkins 5,544 55 Ulster 15,726 51 Warren 4,367 20 Washington 3,621 31 Wayne 6,522 26 Westchester 138,583 166 Wyoming 3,770 13 Yates 1,313 11

Yesterday, 19 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,839. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Dutchess 1 Fulton 1 Herkimer 2 Manhattan 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 St. Lawrence 2 Suffolk 1 Warren 1

Yesterday, 30,257 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,662 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: