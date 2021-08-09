NYS coronavirus update, August 9

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers’ concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn’t yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can.”


Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 108,965
  • Total Positive – 3,615
  • Percent Positive – 3.32%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.96%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,225 (+63)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 173
  • Patients in ICU – 246 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 187,829 (+113)
  • Deaths – 12
  • Total Deaths – 43,151
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,623,028
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,562
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 298,217
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, August 6, 2021Saturday, August 7, 2021Sunday, August 8, 2021
Capital Region4.18%4.26%4.37%
Central New York3.64%3.89%3.93%
Finger Lakes3.29%3.54%3.73%
Long Island3.50%3.58%3.59%
Mid-Hudson2.88%2.88%2.98%
Mohawk Valley3.15%3.35%3.53%
New York City2.55%2.58%2.61%
North Country2.86%3.00%2.99%
Southern Tier2.56%2.79%2.99%
Western New York3.10%3.06%3.14%
Statewide2.86%2.91%2.96%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, August 6, 2021Saturday, August 7, 2021Sunday, August 8, 2021
Bronx2.65%2.63%2.70%
Kings2.59%2.63%2.68%
New York2.15%2.16%2.17%
Queens2.57%2.62%2.63%
Richmond3.52%3.57%3.62%

Sunday, 3,615 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,163,144. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,46858
Allegany3,5981
Broome19,02026
Cattaraugus5,8362
Cayuga6,5057
Chautauqua9,09715
Chemung7,9126
Chenango3,62114
Clinton4,9204
Columbia4,1702
Cortland4,0138
Delaware2,4815
Dutchess30,32857
Erie91,47667
Essex1,6511
Franklin2,6064
Fulton4,5127
Genesee5,4811
Greene3,5087
Hamilton3281
Herkimer5,3304
Jefferson6,3251
Lewis2,8732
Livingston4,5841
Madison4,6586
Monroe70,786106
Montgomery4,3484
Nassau190,038338
Niagara20,43610
NYC975,8021,934
Oneida23,04432
Onondaga40,07646
Ontario7,5766
Orange49,74795
Orleans3,1702
Oswego7,83112
Otsego3,5625
Putnam10,86810
Rensselaer11,63914
Rockland47,97460
Saratoga16,10034
Schenectady13,58720
Schoharie1,7724
Schuyler1,0951
Seneca2,0641
St. Lawrence6,8247
Steuben7,0461
Suffolk207,046340
Sullivan6,9006
Tioga3,9213
Tompkins4,5429
Ulster14,33014
Warren3,8544
Washington3,2664
Wayne5,94412
Westchester132,821168
Wyoming3,6381
Yates1,1965

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,151. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Erie2
Greene1
Kings1
Manhattan2
Queens1
Suffolk1

Sunday, 21,797 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,769 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region697,709558646,825343
Central New York549,570390514,526198
Finger Lakes707,566600665,923412
Long Island1,644,8703,2021,481,3921,712
Mid-Hudson1,311,0501,9701,176,991972
Mohawk Valley272,947229254,058118
New York City5,783,86213,9165,213,0016,472
North Country254,180114232,12762
Southern Tier363,242246338,750117
Western New York771,242572714,397363
Statewide12,356,23821,79711,237,99010,769

