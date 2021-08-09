NYS coronavirus update, August 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers’ concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn’t yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 108,965
- Total Positive – 3,615
- Percent Positive – 3.32%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.96%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,225 (+63)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 173
- Patients in ICU – 246 (+7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 187,829 (+113)
- Deaths – 12
- Total Deaths – 43,151
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,623,028
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,562
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 298,217
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, August 6, 2021
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Sunday, August 8, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.18%
|4.26%
|4.37%
|Central New York
|3.64%
|3.89%
|3.93%
|Finger Lakes
|3.29%
|3.54%
|3.73%
|Long Island
|3.50%
|3.58%
|3.59%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.88%
|2.88%
|2.98%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.15%
|3.35%
|3.53%
|New York City
|2.55%
|2.58%
|2.61%
|North Country
|2.86%
|3.00%
|2.99%
|Southern Tier
|2.56%
|2.79%
|2.99%
|Western New York
|3.10%
|3.06%
|3.14%
|Statewide
|2.86%
|2.91%
|2.96%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, August 6, 2021
|Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Sunday, August 8, 2021
|Bronx
|2.65%
|2.63%
|2.70%
|Kings
|2.59%
|2.63%
|2.68%
|New York
|2.15%
|2.16%
|2.17%
|Queens
|2.57%
|2.62%
|2.63%
|Richmond
|3.52%
|3.57%
|3.62%
Sunday, 3,615 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,163,144. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,468
|58
|Allegany
|3,598
|1
|Broome
|19,020
|26
|Cattaraugus
|5,836
|2
|Cayuga
|6,505
|7
|Chautauqua
|9,097
|15
|Chemung
|7,912
|6
|Chenango
|3,621
|14
|Clinton
|4,920
|4
|Columbia
|4,170
|2
|Cortland
|4,013
|8
|Delaware
|2,481
|5
|Dutchess
|30,328
|57
|Erie
|91,476
|67
|Essex
|1,651
|1
|Franklin
|2,606
|4
|Fulton
|4,512
|7
|Genesee
|5,481
|1
|Greene
|3,508
|7
|Hamilton
|328
|1
|Herkimer
|5,330
|4
|Jefferson
|6,325
|1
|Lewis
|2,873
|2
|Livingston
|4,584
|1
|Madison
|4,658
|6
|Monroe
|70,786
|106
|Montgomery
|4,348
|4
|Nassau
|190,038
|338
|Niagara
|20,436
|10
|NYC
|975,802
|1,934
|Oneida
|23,044
|32
|Onondaga
|40,076
|46
|Ontario
|7,576
|6
|Orange
|49,747
|95
|Orleans
|3,170
|2
|Oswego
|7,831
|12
|Otsego
|3,562
|5
|Putnam
|10,868
|10
|Rensselaer
|11,639
|14
|Rockland
|47,974
|60
|Saratoga
|16,100
|34
|Schenectady
|13,587
|20
|Schoharie
|1,772
|4
|Schuyler
|1,095
|1
|Seneca
|2,064
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,824
|7
|Steuben
|7,046
|1
|Suffolk
|207,046
|340
|Sullivan
|6,900
|6
|Tioga
|3,921
|3
|Tompkins
|4,542
|9
|Ulster
|14,330
|14
|Warren
|3,854
|4
|Washington
|3,266
|4
|Wayne
|5,944
|12
|Westchester
|132,821
|168
|Wyoming
|3,638
|1
|Yates
|1,196
|5
Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,151. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Erie
|2
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Sunday, 21,797 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,769 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|697,709
|558
|646,825
|343
|Central New York
|549,570
|390
|514,526
|198
|Finger Lakes
|707,566
|600
|665,923
|412
|Long Island
|1,644,870
|3,202
|1,481,392
|1,712
|Mid-Hudson
|1,311,050
|1,970
|1,176,991
|972
|Mohawk Valley
|272,947
|229
|254,058
|118
|New York City
|5,783,862
|13,916
|5,213,001
|6,472
|North Country
|254,180
|114
|232,127
|62
|Southern Tier
|363,242
|246
|338,750
|117
|Western New York
|771,242
|572
|714,397
|363
|Statewide
|12,356,238
|21,797
|11,237,990
|10,769
