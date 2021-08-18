NYS coronavirus update, August 18

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

Health officials say based on data entered into the online GISAID sequence repository, approximately 95% of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant for samples collected between August 1 and August 14, 2021.  

“New Yorkers worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of the COVID virus in their communities and we cannot afford to take any steps backward,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine has repeatedly been proven effective against the virus and with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant, it is crucial that you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. It’s free, it’s available and it’s effective.”

 
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

·         Test Results Reported – 156,128
·         Total Positive – 4,737
·         Percent Positive – 3.03%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,888 (+75)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 322
·         Patients in ICU – 381 (+12)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 157 (+9)
·         Total Discharges – 189,602 (+242)
·         Deaths – 20
·         Total Deaths – 43,299
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 23,020,994
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,233
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 318,446
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.4%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.8%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.5%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, August 15, 2021Monday, August 16, 2021Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Capital Region4.58%4.55%4.61%
Central New York4.67%4.76%4.71%
Finger Lakes4.25%4.20%4.14%
Long Island3.84%3.90%3.94%
Mid-Hudson3.16%3.25%3.25%
Mohawk Valley3.77%3.67%3.48%
New York City2.58%2.60%2.62%
North Country4.23%4.18%4.40%
Southern Tier3.72%3.75%3.91%
Western New York3.30%3.27%3.37%
Statewide3.09%3.13%3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, August 15, 2021Monday, August 16, 2021Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Bronx3.08%3.07%2.98%
Kings2.51%2.53%2.67%
New York2.02%2.07%2.08%
Queens2.74%2.79%2.74%
Richmond3.67%3.61%3.46%

Tuesday, 4,737 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,200,640. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,96562
Allegany3,6333
Broome19,36543
Cattaraugus5,91210
Cayuga6,74534
Chautauqua9,23923
Chemung8,02315
Chenango3,72613
Clinton4,9552
Columbia4,23112
Cortland4,11817
Delaware2,5697
Dutchess31,00172
Erie92,555131
Essex1,7065
Franklin2,68717
Fulton4,5958
Genesee5,55013
Greene3,5643
Hamilton3383
Herkimer5,3997
Jefferson6,42116
Lewis2,9165
Livingston4,6355
Madison4,74112
Monroe72,039135
Montgomery4,44214
Nassau193,324385
Niagara20,64128
NYC993,0522,079
Oneida23,38044
Onondaga40,912105
Ontario7,71119
Orange50,725124
Orleans3,2254
Oswego8,03322
Otsego3,66413
Putnam11,05521
Rensselaer11,92638
Rockland48,49745
Saratoga16,51645
Schenectady13,94343
Schoharie1,8162
Schuyler1,1052
Seneca2,0968
St. Lawrence7,05338
Steuben7,14919
Suffolk210,420528
Sullivan7,06424
Tioga3,9909
Tompkins4,69736
Ulster14,68373
Warren4,01033
Washington3,34215
Wayne6,0758
Westchester134,590234
Wyoming3,6605
Yates1,2161

Tuesday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,299. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Dutchess2
Kings1
Manhattan2
Nassau1
Orange1
Queens2
Richmond1
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk4
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Warren1

Tuesday, 32,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,955 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region707,5201,396654,052946
Central New York555,433722518,841565
Finger Lakes716,2451,299672,373937
Long Island1,683,8255,8811,506,9543,686
Mid-Hudson1,336,6554,2711,194,6362,805
Mohawk Valley276,348499256,529354
New York City5,929,54416,4695,298,05610,946
North Country256,580296233,937279
Southern Tier367,340526341,706352
Western New York780,0981,292721,4651,085
Statewide12,609,58832,65111,398,54921,955

