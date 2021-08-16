NYS coronavirus update, August 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots. I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn’t yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it’s a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends and all New Yorkers.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 99,005
- Total Positive – 3,575
- Percent Positive – 3.61%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,722 (+72)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 217
- Patients in ICU – 362 (+7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 134 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 189,188 (+162)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 43,259
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,932,286
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 32,309
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,258
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.4%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, August 13, 2021
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.47%
|4.52%
|4.58%
|Central New York
|4.34%
|4.49%
|4.67%
|Finger Lakes
|4.13%
|4.07%
|4.25%
|Long Island
|3.69%
|3.69%
|3.84%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.18%
|3.25%
|3.16%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.97%
|3.79%
|3.77%
|New York City
|2.64%
|2.60%
|2.58%
|North Country
|3.80%
|3.88%
|4.23%
|Southern Tier
|3.82%
|3.65%
|3.72%
|Western New York
|3.22%
|3.24%
|3.30%
|Statewide
|3.09%
|3.06%
|3.09%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, August 13, 2021
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Bronx
|3.04%
|3.12%
|3.08%
|Kings
|2.60%
|2.57%
|2.51%
|New York
|2.10%
|2.01%
|2.02%
|Queens
|2.75%
|2.74%
|2.74%
|Richmond
|3.72%
|3.71%
|3.67%
Sunday, 3,575 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,192,336. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,847
|39
|Allegany
|3,627
|5
|Broome
|19,285
|31
|Cattaraugus
|5,897
|4
|Cayuga
|6,672
|26
|Chautauqua
|9,208
|10
|Chemung
|7,996
|9
|Chenango
|3,705
|11
|Clinton
|4,952
|4
|Columbia
|4,211
|7
|Cortland
|4,091
|12
|Delaware
|2,560
|7
|Dutchess
|30,866
|60
|Erie
|92,300
|96
|Essex
|1,695
|10
|Franklin
|2,663
|10
|Fulton
|4,576
|5
|Genesee
|5,528
|8
|Greene
|3,553
|6
|Hamilton
|335
|0
|Herkimer
|5,388
|6
|Jefferson
|6,395
|13
|Lewis
|2,910
|4
|Livingston
|4,625
|8
|Madison
|4,722
|7
|Monroe
|71,759
|142
|Montgomery
|4,416
|7
|Nassau
|192,601
|347
|Niagara
|20,594
|19
|NYC
|989,451
|1,506
|Oneida
|23,296
|29
|Onondaga
|40,711
|90
|Ontario
|7,684
|22
|Orange
|50,506
|70
|Orleans
|3,217
|4
|Oswego
|7,994
|17
|Otsego
|3,637
|5
|Putnam
|11,003
|10
|Rensselaer
|11,859
|31
|Rockland
|48,385
|30
|Saratoga
|16,437
|29
|Schenectady
|13,870
|44
|Schoharie
|1,812
|3
|Schuyler
|1,101
|1
|Seneca
|2,086
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,994
|30
|Steuben
|7,123
|15
|Suffolk
|209,612
|476
|Sullivan
|7,021
|20
|Tioga
|3,974
|6
|Tompkins
|4,656
|12
|Ulster
|14,572
|20
|Warren
|3,966
|14
|Washington
|3,317
|5
|Wayne
|6,042
|19
|Westchester
|134,167
|146
|Wyoming
|3,652
|1
|Yates
|1,214
|5
Sunday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,259. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|3
|Westchester
|1
Sunday, 19,773 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,394 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|705,036
|632
|652,348
|385
|Central New York
|554,110
|388
|517,817
|252
|Finger Lakes
|713,997
|649
|670,701
|445
|Long Island
|1,673,607
|2,672
|1,500,036
|2,236
|Mid-Hudson
|1,329,548
|1,887
|1,189,825
|1,359
|Mohawk Valley
|275,499
|218
|255,884
|143
|New York City
|5,902,197
|12,042
|5,280,154
|7,743
|North Country
|256,028
|135
|233,420
|74
|Southern Tier
|366,448
|332
|341,082
|209
|Western New York
|778,056
|818
|719,686
|548
|Statewide
|12,554,526
|19,773
|11,360,953
|13,394
