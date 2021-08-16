NYS coronavirus update, August 16

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots. I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn’t yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it’s a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends and all New Yorkers.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 99,005 
  • Total Positive – 3,575 
  • Percent Positive – 3.61%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,722 (+72)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 217
  • Patients in ICU – 362 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 134 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 189,188 (+162)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 43,259
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,932,286
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 32,309
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,258
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, August 13, 2021Saturday, August 14, 2021Sunday, August 15, 2021
Capital Region4.47%4.52%4.58%
Central New York4.34%4.49%4.67%
Finger Lakes4.13%4.07%4.25%
Long Island3.69%3.69%3.84%
Mid-Hudson3.18%3.25%3.16%
Mohawk Valley3.97%3.79%3.77%
New York City2.64%2.60%2.58%
North Country3.80%3.88%4.23%
Southern Tier3.82%3.65%3.72%
Western New York3.22%3.24%3.30%
Statewide3.09%3.06%3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, August 13, 2021Saturday, August 14, 2021Sunday, August 15, 2021
Bronx3.04%3.12%3.08%
Kings2.60%2.57%2.51%
New York2.10%2.01%2.02%
Queens2.75%2.74%2.74%
Richmond3.72%3.71%3.67%

Sunday, 3,575 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,192,336. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,84739
Allegany3,6275
Broome19,28531
Cattaraugus5,8974
Cayuga6,67226
Chautauqua9,20810
Chemung7,9969
Chenango3,70511
Clinton4,9524
Columbia4,2117
Cortland4,09112
Delaware2,5607
Dutchess30,86660
Erie92,30096
Essex1,69510
Franklin2,66310
Fulton4,5765
Genesee5,5288
Greene3,5536
Hamilton3350
Herkimer5,3886
Jefferson6,39513
Lewis2,9104
Livingston4,6258
Madison4,7227
Monroe71,759142
Montgomery4,4167
Nassau192,601347
Niagara20,59419
NYC989,4511,506
Oneida23,29629
Onondaga40,71190
Ontario7,68422
Orange50,50670
Orleans3,2174
Oswego7,99417
Otsego3,6375
Putnam11,00310
Rensselaer11,85931
Rockland48,38530
Saratoga16,43729
Schenectady13,87044
Schoharie1,8123
Schuyler1,1011
Seneca2,0862
St. Lawrence6,99430
Steuben7,12315
Suffolk209,612476
Sullivan7,02120
Tioga3,9746
Tompkins4,65612
Ulster14,57220
Warren3,96614
Washington3,3175
Wayne6,04219
Westchester134,167146
Wyoming3,6521
Yates1,2145

Sunday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,259. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Chemung1
Erie1
Kings1
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens3
Westchester1

Sunday, 19,773 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,394 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative Increase over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region705,036632652,348385
Central New York554,110388517,817252
Finger Lakes713,997649670,701445
Long Island1,673,6072,6721,500,0362,236
Mid-Hudson1,329,5481,8871,189,8251,359
Mohawk Valley275,499218255,884143
New York City5,902,19712,0425,280,1547,743
North Country256,028135233,42074
Southern Tier366,448332341,082209
Western New York778,056818719,686548
Statewide12,554,52619,77311,360,95313,394

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire