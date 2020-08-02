NYS coronavirus hospitalizations hit new low; Gov. Cuomo asks New Yorkers to stay diligent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been over five months since the first coronavirus case was reported in New York, but the state continues to show great progress in defeating COVID-19. As of Sunday, the governor’s office reports six million diagnostic tests have been completed in New York.

During his conference call Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York hit a new low in regards to the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Despite the good news, there are still 556 people in the hospital battling COVID-19 across the state. 

Of the test results that came back Saturday in New York State, only 0.90% were positive. 

Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, Governor Cuomo is asking the people of New York to stay diligent and limit the spread of COVID-19.

It’s all very good news, the numbers are just about where we want them to be, but, I always add the but, we have to stay diligent. What this says is our plan is working, which means stay with the plan. When the plan is working, it doesn’t mean you deviate from the plan or throw the plan out.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Below is the complete data released by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Hospitalizations: 556, the lowest since March 17
  • ICU patients: 143
  • Intubated patients: 71
  • Discharged: 73,222
  • New hospitalizations: 74
  • New deaths: 3
  • Death toll: 25,170

The Capital Region continues to have high infection rates compared to the rest of the state:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%1.1%1.0%
Central New York0.5%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.9%0.7%
Long Island0.9%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.0%0.8%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.1%0.7%
New York City0.9%0.8%1.0%
North Country0.5%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.6%0.8%0.5%
Western New York1.6%1.1%0.7%

There have been a total of 416,298 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York.

