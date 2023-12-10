ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the NYS Cannabis Expo, Conference, and Career Fair was green and full of cannabis enthusiasts at Empire State Plaza. Co-creator Devon Brott says they are excited to see the event continue to grow.

“That’s what we’ve been looking forward to,” Brott said. “That growth, getting everybody together, and trying to get as much of this going as possible.”

Farmers, retailers, and licensing agencies were all in attendance to help current and future cannabis business leaders learn more about the industry. Caleb Blue and Jacob Cornell attended as vendors for Bankers Life and as individuals curious to see how the industry evolves.

“I like stuff like this,” Blue said. “I like networking, so this is a good opportunity to grow my business and help people.”

“It’s a lot slower than what we anticipated. I think it’s a lot slower than what people want,” Cornell said. “But now that it’s coming together, we’re getting a clearer picture of what the industry looks like.”

Robert Rodriguez is a program manager at Lehman College. The school attended to show support for cannabis entrepreneurs and to help them get started by providing business needs such as inexpensive virtual and in-person office spaces.

“Right now, our membership is rapidly expanding,” Rodriguez said. “And the largest portion of that is from the cannabis industry.”

Musa Zwana, Co-Director of the expo, said the only issue today was the water main break in Downtown Albany that ended up causing multiple road closures in the city and resulted in some garages closing off to the public- making parking more of a challenge for everyone attending.

“You know, we’re gonna stay with a positive attitude,” Zwana said. “And hope that we’ll still have a good showing.”

In the meantime, organizers say they still plan on creating more opportunities to help promote the cannabis industry around the Capital District and New York.