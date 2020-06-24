NYS Canal Corporation will begin opening locks Friday, June 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Canal Corporation says portions of the state’s lock system will open beginning Friday, June 26. They also say maintenance and construction will continue on various locks throughout New York.
As they continue work some of the locks will not open until late summer. A list of the locks and anticipated opening date are listed on the Canal Corporations’ website.
