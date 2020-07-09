NYS Canal Company Announces Beginning steps for “Pocket Neighborhood” Along The Old Erie Canal

ALBANY (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation has begun looking for a developer to help put together the planned “Pocket Neighborhood” project along the Old Erie Canal in Canastota.

The plan for the “Pocket Neighborhood” is to blend housing, mixed-use commercial space, and recreational opportunities into a close area around the Erie Canal. The “Pocket Neighborhood” project will redevelop 2.5 acres of land in Canastota 30 miles east of Syracuse in Central New York.

Madison County’s proposal was the first-place winner of the Reimagine the Canals competition in 2018 and will receive $1.5 million in state funding to support the redevelopment of the Canastota site.

The due date for interested developers to contact The New York State Canal Corporation is July 21, 2020. 

