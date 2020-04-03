NYS budget: providing housing and other services for the state’s homeless

Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four

by: Sarah Darmanjian

(Nexstar)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York budget includes a plan to provide housing and services to New York’s homeless population.

The plan includes a strategy to reach these vulnerable and sometimes difficult to reach at-risk populations. The plan includes getting mental health services to homeless across the state.

