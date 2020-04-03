NYS budget: providing housing and other services for the state’s homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York budget includes a plan to provide housing and services to New York’s homeless population.
The plan includes a strategy to reach these vulnerable and sometimes difficult to reach at-risk populations. The plan includes getting mental health services to homeless across the state.
LATEST STORIES:
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- NYS budget: Restore Mother Nature Bond Act seeks to make $3 billion available to combat climate change in the state
- CDTA to begin rear-door boarding amid pandemic
- NYS budget: Out-of-state gun loophole closed
- NYS budget: lowering prescription drugs for everyone in the state