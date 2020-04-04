NYS Budget: Promoting public health

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Establishing the SUNY Curing Alzheimer’s Health Consortium

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Included in the NYS 2021 budget is work to identify genes that predict an increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Work will be done with both public and private research institutions on projects and studies to identify opportunities to develop new therapeutic treatment and cures for Alzheimer’s.

The goal is to map out the genetics of 1 million people who suffer from or are at-risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over a five year period. The new data collected will help support researchers as they work towards developing new treatments and cures for the disease.

Medical Transparency Website Increasing Transparency in Healthcare Costs to Empower Patients

The 2021 NYS budget is supporting the creation of a consumer-friendly, one-stop website called NYHealthcareCompare, where New Yorkers can easily compare the cost and quality of healthcare procedures at hospitals around the state.

The website will reportedly be created by the Department of Health, the Department of Financial Services, and the New York State Digital and Media Services Center.

Student Mental Health Program

The 2021 NYS budget gives $10 million in funding for grants to school districts to address student mental health in light of recent school closures.

The grants are reportedly intended to help improve student access to mental health resources and help students who have experienced trauma that negatively affects their educational experience.

The program will reportedly be administered by the Office of Mental Health and developed with help from the State Education Department.

