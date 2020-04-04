NYS budget: New plans for NY

Erie Canal Project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 2021 NYS budget, the New York Power Authority will be overseeing the Canal Corporation as a subsidiary to invest $300 million over the next five years to integrate the Empire State Trail and Erie Canal.

The new program will help stimulate tourism and economic development, address environmental challenges that were unknown a century ago, as well as create an asset that will improve the quality of life in communities along the 360 mile length of the Erie Canal.

The first phase of funding will start in 2020 which consists of two parts: a $100 million economic development fund to invest in communities located along the Canal and a separate $65 million investment for solutions to help prevent ice jams and related flooding in the Schenectady area.

The remaining $135 million of the plan’s funding will subsequently be used for research recommended by the Reimagine Task Force, as well as solutions related to flooding, preventing invasive species, and ecosystem restoration.

Developing an Innovative Strategy to Build High Speed Rail in New York

Governor Cuomo will gather a team of experts and engineers to take another look at previous high-speed rail plans, questions and to rethink all assumptions and methods to recommend a new plan for how to build a faster, more eco-friendly, reliable high-speed rail in New York.

Investing in Roads and Bridges

The 2021 NYS budget has allocated $6 billion for the Department of Transportation capital plan in 2021 which includes $2.6 billion for Upstate roads and bridges.

Regional Targeted Investments

Transferring Pier 76 Tow Pound to Hudson River Park for Reuse

The 2021 NYS budget includes the long put off transfer of Pier 76 from its use as a tow pound for the NYPD to the operational control of the Hudson River Park Trust.

The goal is to integrate into the park complex by maximizing green space, as well as adding recreational and community access and the potential for market access.

As part of the legislation, the NYPD must vacate the Pier by the end of 2020.

Transforming Buffalo’s North Aud Block

For the 2021 NYS budget, the State will develop Buffalo Canalside’s North Aud Block and improve access to the city’s waterfront by featuring a mix of commercial and residential buildings.

The plan also includes building a plaza for public use based on the input of the community as well as stakeholders.

The plan also includes a new rail station that will be located in Buffalo which is coordinated with the new North Aud Block neighborhood.

Creating the State’s First Comprehensive Education and Training Center in Syracuse

In Syracuse, the ever growing science, technology, engineering, arts, and math fields call for the 2021 NYS budget to support the State’s first regional Comprehensive Education and Workforce Training Center in Central New York.

Administered by the Syracuse City School District who have partnered with SUNY Empire State College and other local colleges and universities, the Center will give specialized educational opportunities as well as state of the art workforce training programs in advanced technologies to students and residents throughout the region.

The State will reportedly reimburse 98 percent or $71.4 million for the cost to renovate the building that will house the Center.

The Syracuse Comprehensive Education and Workforce Training Center is reportedly scheduled to open in 2021 and will serve 1,000 students as well as community residents.

Expanding High Technology Companies in Rochester

The 2021 NYS budget will expand three industry-leading high-tech companies in Rochester that will help further grow the Finger Lakes regional economy as part of Gov. Cuomo’s continued commitment to grow the high-tech ecosystem in and around Rochester’s Downtown Innovation Zone.

The expansion of these companies will reportedly create more than 700 jobs in and near Rochester’s Downtown Innovation Zone.

Job Training for the Future

The 2021 NYS budget includes funds for the first-in-the-nation Future of Work Centers that will continue to build on the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo and establish two nation-leading Future of Work Centers.

The Centers will reportedly partner with the private sector, community organizations and SUNY/CUNY to create new short-term, non-degree credential and micro-credential programs to help quickly address employer skill needs, both for new and existing workers.

