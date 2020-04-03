Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NYS budget: new anti-terrorism act targets domestic hate crimes

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Hate Crime Anti-Terrorism Act included in the 2021 New York budget seeks to target domestic terrorism hate crimes.

The law makes “domestic acts of terrorism motivated by hate” an A-1 class felony. Those convicted of the felony would face up to life in prison without the ability of parole.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak