NYS budget: Eliminating the ‘Pink Tax’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NYS 2021 budget is prohibiting gender-price based discrimination for similar or like kind goods and services.
The legislation would require certain service providers to provide price lists for standard services upon request and notice that gender-base price discrimination is not allowed under state law.
Businesses who violate the law would be subject to civil penalties.
- Staying afloat in the Capital Region: Beer Bones in Latham adapting to taproom closures
- NYS budget: banning Fentanyl analogs, changes to criminal justice reform
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at UAlbany
- NYS budget: E pluribus unum added to NYS coat of arms