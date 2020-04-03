Latest News

NYS budget: Eliminating the ‘Pink Tax’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NYS 2021 budget is prohibiting gender-price based discrimination for similar or like kind goods and services.

The legislation would require certain service providers to provide price lists for standard services upon request and notice that gender-base price discrimination is not allowed under state law.

Businesses who violate the law would be subject to civil penalties.

