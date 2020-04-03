ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will be adding the phrase E pluribus unum, out of many one, to their coat of arms as part of the NYS 2021 budget.
This goes back to the founding fathers who believed the success of the country would come from everyone working together for the common good.
- NYS budget: banning Fentanyl analogs, changes to criminal justice reform
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at UAlbany
- NYS budget: E pluribus unum added to NYS coat of arms
- NYS budget: expansion of green initiatives