NYS budget: E pluribus unum added to NYS coat of arms

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo unveiled a $178 billion state budget proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that includes a plan to create a team tasked with reining in spending on Medicaid.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will be adding the phrase E pluribus unum, out of many one, to their coat of arms as part of the NYS 2021 budget.

This goes back to the founding fathers who believed the success of the country would come from everyone working together for the common good.