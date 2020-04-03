NYS budget: banning Fentanyl analogs, changes to criminal justice reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York state budget includes multiple actions being taken to ensure public safety and protect New Yorkers. Changes will also be made to the controversial bail reform law that became effective at the beginning of Jan.
Public safety actions
- Adjustments to 2019 Criminal Justice Reform Law- clarifies the 2019 law to make sure judges know all the options available to them with respect to non-monetary conditions for release; enhances the options upon which a judge can condition release, including mental health referrals and requirements to attend counseling; and it adds several offenses that can be bail eligible, including sex trafficking offenses, money laundering in support of terrorism in the 3rd and 4th degree, child pornography offenses, repeat offenders, and those who commit crimes resulting in death.
- Banning high-risk sexual offenders from accessing the MTA subway, bus and rail systems.
- Funding for State Police Hate Crimes Task Force.
- Removing guns from domestic abusers- law enforcement will have the ability to remove guns from the scene of a domestic violence incident. Convicted domestic abusers would also lose access to firearms.
- Banning Fentanyl analogs.
