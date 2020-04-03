Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NYS budget: $12M in funds to increase NYS emergency response capacity

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 NYS budget includes legislation allocating $12 million in capital funding to increase and update the State’s emergency response capacity.

It is reported that over 60 percent of New York counties have been flooded twice within the last 10 years. This is an increasing issue operations teams are facing.

By allocating funds to the cause, it allows operations teams to have the right equipment to do their jobs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak