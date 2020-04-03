NYS budget: $12M in funds to increase NYS emergency response capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 NYS budget includes legislation allocating $12 million in capital funding to increase and update the State’s emergency response capacity.

It is reported that over 60 percent of New York counties have been flooded twice within the last 10 years. This is an increasing issue operations teams are facing.

By allocating funds to the cause, it allows operations teams to have the right equipment to do their jobs.